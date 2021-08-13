What should the US role in Afghanistan be now?

Lisa Curtis:

Unfortunately, it does look like we are abandoning the Afghans.

I think the narrative a couple of weeks ago was that we were continuing our financial assistance, our humanitarian assistance, that we would stand by the Afghans. But now that we're seeing this routing of the Afghan government and the Taliban taking control of the country much more quickly than anyone expected, there is a sense that the Afghans feel completely abandoned.

I don't think anybody expected that Taliban would be taking over this quickly. But there are some immediate things that the U.S. can do. Of course, we have to evacuate those U.S. citizens who are in danger, and we're doing that.

But we also need to evacuate the thousands of Afghans who have been supporting the U.S. These are civil society leaders who have been fighting for human rights, women's rights. These are people who have targets on their back because of their cooperation with us.

And so I think the U.S. has a moral responsibility to also evacuate those people. We also need to galvanize the international community to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe, where you're seeing internally displaced people throughout the country. They're flooding into Kabul, so there needs to be concerted effort to stave off this humanitarian crisis.

And, lastly, I think the U.S. needs to shift its diplomatic posture. The U.S. continues to fruitlessly call on the Taliban to engage in a peace process that we know they're not going to. Instead, the U.S. should lead an international effort to prevent the Taliban from carrying out further atrocities against the civilian population.

These are atrocities like the assassination of the government public relations chief last Friday. This can start with sanctions against these Taliban leaders. I think that's the direction the U.S. should move in.