It’s not your imagination, allergy season is extra bad this year. Here’s why

Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin
Andrew Corkery
Andrew Corkery
Allergy season got a jump start this year and has been more intense all over the country, especially in the North and Southeast. Dr. Stanley Fineman, an allergist and editor-in-chief of Allergy Watch, joins Ali Rogin to discuss why it started so early and is so bad, and what people can do to ease their symptoms.
Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
