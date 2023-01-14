The connection between cold weather and catching a cold

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
New research suggests that cold weather may actually affect the human body's immune response, making us more susceptible to colds, flus and other upper respiratory infections. Benjamin Bleier, a sinus specialist at Mass Eye and Ear and a senior author of the study, joins John Yang to discuss its findings.
