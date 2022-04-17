Jackie Robinson’s legacy endures 75 years after breaking baseball’s color barrier

Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett
Mike Fritz
Mike Fritz
Jackie Robinson first took the field for the Brooklyn Dodgers 75 years ago this week, becoming the first Black man to play in the modern major leagues. It’s been nearly 50 years since Jackie Robinson's death, but he remains one of the most celebrated athletes in history. Geoff Bennet looks at why Robinson’s significance continues to resonate beyond baseball.
Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour. He is also a political contributor for NBC News and MSNBC.
Mike Fritz is a video journalist and producer for the PBS NewsHour.
