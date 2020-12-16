Negro Leagues are elevated to major league status. What does it mean for baseball?

Howard Bryant:

Well, you can do that and not mess with the record book. You can absolutely — the reason why the Negro Leagues are so steeped in legend is because nobody knows what happened because of the record — the lack of the record books, the lack of the great record-keeping that you had on the white side of the sport.

People talk about Josh Gibson maybe having hit 800 home runs in the Negro Leagues. That is part of legend. The official Negro League record book shows that Josh Gibson hit 113 home runs. So, what is fair?

I think that, when you're doing this, you're trying to fix something that history is telling you, you cannot fix. And I think that there are plenty of ways for baseball to celebrate Negro Leaguers. I think there are plenty of ways for Major League Baseball to acknowledge Negro Leaguers.

And especially elevating their status, one of the things that baseball could do is certainly elevate their pensions, but all the players are dead. So, I'm starting to wonder how much of this is performative and how much of it is actually down the road a little bit more destructive.

One of the things that we think about when you think about records is, well, OK, the Jackie Robinson of the worlds, but before Jackie Robinson, never got to play against the white players. But we already have a built-in asterisk, which is 1947.

You know that those players that came before, the Josh Gibsons and the Cool Papa Bells, we know we didn't — that you didn't play — that those guys didn't play against the Ruths and the Gehrigs because we know that 1947 is that magic number.

But messing with these numbers now, it looks very distorted. And it looks like good intentions, but poor execution to me.