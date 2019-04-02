What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

The staggering economics of Major League Baseball

A clarification: In this segment, we referred to Mike Trout as the richest athlete in North America. We should have stated that he is the highest-paid athlete in North America currently. 

A new season of Major League Baseball begins this week, after a busy and lucrative winter that saw just 10 players awarded a total of over $2 billion in contracts. What’s behind these huge numbers for superstars, and where does it leave the rest of the player population financially? Amna Nawaz talks to ESPN columnist Jeff Passan, author of a book about baseball players as commodities.

