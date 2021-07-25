Jackson Browne: ‘We could have a society in which justice is real’

Jackson Browne:

Many of us believed that we were on a track going forward, that civil rights have have improved. But nothing could be more obvious than that is really not actually the case. We're still, we're still settling the Civil War. We're still we're still talking to people who believe in white supremacy. They want to go backwards and — see, I don't know quite how to say this. All the while I was thinking that we were getting somewhere, people were being ground up in the wheels of our society and police were killing Black motorists. There were injustices that went on and on and on and on. And that's what I'm saying. We don't have the time for these to go on and be swept aside. That's what the song is talking about.