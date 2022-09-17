News Wrap: DOJ appeals for access to classified documents recovered from Trump

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Saturday, the Justice Department asked a federal appeals court to restore its access to the classified materials found at Mar-a-Lago while an independent arbiter conducts his review, Puerto Rico is under a hurricane warning as Tropical Storm Fiona approaches, violent protests have broken out in Haiti's capital, and Queen Elizabeth II lies in state for a final two days in London.
