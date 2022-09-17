News Wrap: DOJ appeals for access to classified documents recovered from Trump

In our news wrap Saturday, the Justice Department asked a federal appeals court to restore its access to the classified materials found at Mar-a-Lago while an independent arbiter conducts his review, Puerto Rico is under a hurricane warning as Tropical Storm Fiona approaches, violent protests have broken out in Haiti's capital, and Queen Elizabeth II lies in state for a final two days in London.

