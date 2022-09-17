Why low-income families are struggling to afford diapers

Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin

The high cost of diapers is an often invisible part of poverty in America. Although more than 5 million babies and toddlers in the U.S. live in low-income families, most government programs don't provide diapers or funding to purchase them. Ali Rogin reports on how some families are coping and how some organizations are stepping in to help.

Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

