Jake Blount’s new twist on Black American folk music

Amna Nawaz:

When folklorists went to the American South last century to record and preserve traditional string band music, they probably didn't imagine that someday a 27-year-old like Jake Blount would come along to not only update the tradition, but to help ensure its future too.

Blount is gaining recognition for his work and is up for artist of the year at the International Folk Music Awards being held tomorrow night.

Special correspondent Tom Casciato met up with him for our arts and culture series, Canvas.