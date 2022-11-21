Bartees Strange pushes the boundaries of indie rock

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Tom Casciato
Musician Bartees Strange operates in a space where Black artists haven’t always gotten their due. But his contributions are getting attention as he injects an emotional mix of R&B, rap, soul and more into the indie rock scene. Special correspondent Tom Casciato sat down with Strange for our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."
Tom Casciato is an Emmy award-winning director, writer, producer and television executive who has created critically acclaimed nonfiction projects that have appeared on PBS, ABC, NBC, TBS, Showtime and more. He recently directed and produced two stories within episodes of the second season of the Emmy Award-winning climate-change series, "Years Of Living Dangerously." His 2013 film with Kathleen Hughes and Bill Moyers for Frontline series, "Two American Families," was called by Salon “... one of the best and most heartbreaking documentaries” of the year. Tom previously worked at WNET from 2006 until 2012, serving variously as director of News & Current Affairs and executive producer of two PBS series, "Wide Angle" and "Exposé: America’s Investigative Reports."
