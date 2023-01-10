Folk and electronica singer Beth Orton on creating her best work yet

Beth Orton:

I was in agony. And I would just get on stage and I would do what I had to do, and then I would get offstage, and I would just do what I had to do to numb it.

There were tours that had to be canceled. There was opportunities that I had to, like, be in the hospital ward and be told that I wasn't allowed to do. The interesting thing about having parents is that there's a lot of stuff that goes by the by when you don't have that kind of support system.

And if you have a chronic illness, and you don't have a support system, and you're kind of being really successful, but you're also under a lot of pressure to be more successful, because you're not quite successful, but you are on the cusp of something, it's just like, boom, you don't know where you are.