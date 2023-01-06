Jan. 6 attack anniversary marked with ceremonies at Capitol and White House

Geoff Bennett:

The medal is the second highest civilian award given to those who — quote — "performed exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens."

The parents of late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick accepted his metal. He suffered multiple strokes after the riot, one of five police officers to die in the days and months after January 6. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman was also honored. He single-handedly lured rioters away from the entrance to the Senate chamber as lawmakers were evacuated.

D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges suffered injuries after rioters pinned him against a revolving door and beat him with his own baton, leaving him maskless and bleeding.

The president recognized election officials and poll workers who rejected lies that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Former Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers resisted efforts from fellow Republicans to overturn the election results. He lost his seat in the statehouse last August to a Republican challenger.

Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss both worked as election workers in Fulton County, Georgia. They described an emotional testimony in the January 6 Committee how they faced a barrage of harassment and threats after former President Donald Trump targeted them with false accusations of fraud.

Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, Former Georgia Election Worker: This turned my life upside down. I don't want to go anywhere. I second-guess everything that I do. It's affected my life in a major way, in every way, all because of lies, me doing my job, same thing I have been doing forever.