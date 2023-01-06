Where prosecutions of Trump supporters who attacked Capitol stand two years after Jan. 6

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Lisa Desjardins
Lisa Desjardins
Maea Lenei Buhre
Maea Lenei Buhre
Leave your feedback
Two years on from the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Congressional Correspondent Lisa Desjardins reports on where efforts to hold those responsible to account stand.
Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.
Maea Lenei Buhre is a general assignment producer for the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more