Where prosecutions of Trump supporters who attacked Capitol stand two years after Jan. 6

Lisa Desjardins
By —

Lisa Desjardins

Maea Lenei Buhre
By —

Maea Lenei Buhre

Audio

Two years on from the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Congressional Correspondent Lisa Desjardins reports on where efforts to hold those responsible to account stand.

Listen to this Segment

Lisa Desjardins
By —

Lisa Desjardins

Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.

@LisaDNews
Maea Lenei Buhre
By —

Maea Lenei Buhre

Maea Lenei Buhre is a general assignment producer for the PBS NewsHour.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch