Jan. 6 committee recommends criminal charges against Trump for Capitol attack

Lisa Desjardins:

Let's get right into what the committee is talking about, specifically with former President Trump.

Let's look at those four criminal referrals, recommendations to the Department of Justice. First, obstruction of an official proceeding, that is for obstructing the actual January 6 count of the electoral votes by Congress. Then, conspiracy to defraud the United States, that refers to several instances, the committee says, including the so-called big lie by former President Trump, as well as the idea that former Vice President Pence could himself stop the electoral account.

Next, conspiracy to make false statements, that specifically is about the scheme, as the committee puts it, to try to put false elector slates on the board, overturn the actual electors for each state. Then, finally, assisting and aiding or comforting an insurrection.

These are all, clearly, very serious charges. He's not the only one getting a criminal referral from the January 6 Committee. Let's look at someone else, another Trump ally involved here. Attorney John Eastman, he is being referred to for two charges, obstruction and conspiracy.

And in addition to him, there are three other names I want to bring up. These are potential co-conspirators that the committee said it is not referring for charges, but it is calling them co-conspirators, basically saying the Department of Justice should look into them, Kenneth — an attorney there, Kenneth Chesebro, Mark Meadows, the former president's former chief of staff, and Rudy Giuliani, a well-known name, President Trump's former attorney.

Now, talking about why they made these referrals and the understanding that this is unprecedented in U.S. history and important, here is representative Jamie Raskin from the committee.