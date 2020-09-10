Jane Fonda on taking action to address ‘dire’ climate crisis

Jane Fonda:

I want them to understand, A, that it's a dire situation that we're facing, and we have little time left to really do what's needed, what the science tell us we have to do.

The reason we have so little time is because the fossil fuel industry lied to us 40-plus years ago. They knew what they were doing. Their scientists told them that they were causing global warming and that it was going to be catastrophic for the world.

And they did it anyway and lied to us and tried to make us doubt the science. And, as a result, the window has shrunk in which we can do something.

So, the book shows is — shows what we can do, from both individual actions, but, most importantly, group actions, getting together with a movement with large numbers of people and acting in concert to force the government to do what's needed.

First of all, we have to vote. All the way through the book, it talks about the importance of voting, but then not to have it end with the vote. Then we have to roll up our sleeves and force the government to do what's needed. It's very, very practical.