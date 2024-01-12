January 12, 2024PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour, Houthi rebels vow revenge for U.S. strikes in Yemen in response to attacks on ships in the Red Sea. We examine the critical white evangelical vote ahead of the first contest in the GOP race for the White House. Plus, Taiwan is preparing to choose its next leader in an election that could have major implications for its relationship with China and alliance with the U.S.

