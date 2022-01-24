What’s behind the current stock market volatility?

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, at one point, the Dow Jones was down more than 1,000 points, and the S&P 500, which is a wider gauge of the stock market, had fallen into correction territory, which is about a drop of 10 percent from its previous high.

All of the major indexes came back, though, finishing on a positive note. But they are down since the start of the year.

To understand more about all of this, we turn to Dana Peterson. She's chief economist at The Conference Board. That's a nonpartisan business think tank.

Dana Peterson, welcome to the "NewsHour." Thanks for being with us.

I want to ask you about what we saw before that late rally this afternoon, which was a continuation of a weeks-long slide. Help us understand that. What was behind that? What were investors watching and worried about?