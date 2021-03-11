Japan marks 10th anniversary of Fukushima nuclear disaster

Judy Woodruff:

Now to Japan and another solemn anniversary.

It's been a decade since a 9.0-magnitude earthquake hit off Japan, triggering a tsunami. Waves crashed ashore at more than 500 miles per hour, killing thousands and setting off a nuclear disaster in Fukushima.

Nick Schifrin will look at that nuclear explosion and fallout in a moment.

But, first, special correspondent Grace Lee reports that those events are still fresh in the minds of the Japanese as they prepare for the next quake.