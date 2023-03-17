March 17, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, the International Criminal Court issues an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes in Ukraine. The FAA investigates a series of near-collisions on airport runways. Plus, a new stripped-down version of the classic play "A Doll's House" brings Jessica Chastain back to Broadway.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch