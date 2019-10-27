Jewish community still healing one year after mass shooting

Michele Rosenthal:

What happened that day—was just so hateful and so horrific and I don't want that to be what the story is about. Instead of this story being about what happened, focusing more on my brothers and how special they were. I want the story to be about all of those lives. They were at the synagogue doing what they loved with the people that were another family to them. And—and that's what I want the focus to be on, is just those beautiful stories. And how much those people cared about each other.