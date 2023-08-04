Jobs report falls short of expectations but signals recession might be avoided

Catherine Rampell:

I think it's remarkable. Viewers may remember that, a couple of years ago, three years ago, in fact, there were lots of articles, lots of coverage about a she-cession.

Folks may remember that, the idea being that women were disproportionately hurt by the pandemic recession because of the kinds of occupations they were in, as well as the fact that they were disproportionately hurt by childcare disruptions and schools going remote.

And there were a lot of fears that working women would be set back a generation. Instead, the reverse has happened. Women have come back, at least financially or labor-wise, stronger than ever. As you point out, their labor force participation rates for prime-age women are around record highs.

And I don't exactly know what to attribute that to. It could very well be the fact that there's more remote work available. It could be the fact that more women are college-educated today than had been so in the past and, as a result, that has contributed to their greater likelihood to be in the work force.

But I think it's a bit of a puzzle, and, frankly, a good problem to have or a good puzzle to have.