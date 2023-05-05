Jobs report shows strong employment growth but many still choosing gig economy

Geoff Bennett:

Good evening, and welcome to the "NewsHour."

The U.S. labor market is again showing its resilience amid other economic obstacles, including recent banking failures. The latest jobs report found job growth was higher than expected last month, with 253,000 new jobs spread throughout many sectors of the economy. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.4 percent, matching the lowest rate since 1969.

Paul Solman looks at the newest data and how robust job growth squares with the expansion of the gig economy.