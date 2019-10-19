John Hodgman’s new book explores the gift of losing status

John Hodgman:

Not just the the the Sky Club at JFK and not just you know luxury hotels and so forth, but you know the secret gifting lounges at the Emmys where swag is given away to you simply because you exist while being famous and literal Masonic lodge meetings where leaders of the world are meeting in secret to have a party and you realize every conspiracy theory is true. And it's part of my obligation I suppose to show what is going on in there and showing how status and fame and power and all these small little vestments that we put on are really actually very flimsy and deserve to be pulled off every now and then so that we can really see ourselves.