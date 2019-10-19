Brexit’s fate unknown after vote to delay agreement with EU

Frank Langfitt:

They're exhausted. What you hear a lot from people is: get Brexit done. Nobody thought — certainly when this was sold to people, the Brexiteers that this would be easy. It's been anything but. And I think there's a tremendous amount of Brexit fatigue. Even some people who voted to remain would like to see this done. I hear it even from some young people. So I think people are very tired of it. It's very interesting. You talk to people and they'll say even if there is short term economic damage, I just want the country to move on. It's very striking. That said, thousands were out today saying we need a new referendum in this country. The deal that Boris Johnson has is not at all what we voted for for 2016. So the country also remains very divided.