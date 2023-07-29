Journalist’s memoir portrays Maria Schneider’s life beyond ‘Last Tango in Paris’

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
John Yang
Claire Mufson
Juliet Fuisz
At 19, French actor Maria Schneider was launched into the spotlight for her role in the erotic drama “Last Tango in Paris.” The notorious film made her famous, but haunted the rest of her life. But she was more than that to her cousin Vanessa, whose memoir “My Cousin Maria Schneider” tells her story. John Yang speaks to Vanessa Schneider and actor, writer and translator Molly Ringwald for more.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
