Journalist’s memoir portrays Maria Schneider’s life beyond ‘Last Tango in Paris’

At 19, French actor Maria Schneider was launched into the spotlight for her role in the erotic drama “Last Tango in Paris.” The notorious film made her famous, but haunted the rest of her life. But she was more than that to her cousin Vanessa, whose memoir “My Cousin Maria Schneider” tells her story. John Yang speaks to Vanessa Schneider and actor, writer and translator Molly Ringwald for more.