Journalist’s memoir portrays Maria Schneider’s life beyond ‘Last Tango in Paris’

John Yang
By —

John Yang

Claire Mufson
By —

Claire Mufson

By —

Juliet Fuisz

Audio

At 19, French actor Maria Schneider was launched into the spotlight for her role in the erotic drama “Last Tango in Paris.” The notorious film made her famous, but haunted the rest of her life. But she was more than that to her cousin Vanessa, whose memoir “My Cousin Maria Schneider” tells her story. John Yang speaks to Vanessa Schneider and actor, writer and translator Molly Ringwald for more.

Listen to this Segment

John Yang
By —

John Yang

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

@johnyangtv
Claire Mufson
By —

Claire Mufson

By —

Juliet Fuisz

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch