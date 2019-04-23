Journalist’s murder sparks fears of renewed violence in Northern Ireland

William Brangham:

Her name was Lyra McKee. She was a 29-year-old acclaimed writer and journalist. The riot she was covering began when police raided a housing complex in Londonderry, looking for members of dissident groups. A gunman stepped from behind a building and fired at the officers. But McKee, who was standing next to them, was hit.

This unrest echoes the decades-long brutal sectarian conflict known as the Troubles, which took some 3,500 lives from the 1960s through the late 1990s. A group called the New Irish Republican Army, or IRA, took responsibility for McKee's killing, and apologized, saying she was shot by mistake.

The New IRA is a small offshoot of the group that fought British rule of Northern Ireland for decades during the Troubles.

To cover all this and how the ongoing fight over Brexit plays a role in the unrest, I'm joined now via Skype from Londonderry by reporter Leona O'Neill.

Leona, thank you very much for being here.

I wonder if you could just start by telling me a little bit about what happened that night. I understand that you were there the night that she was killed. Can you tell us what happened?