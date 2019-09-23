Judges weigh Trump’s family planning funding rule

Sarah Varney:

Well, the main challenge for the government seemed to be this question of — the justices seemed eager to get into the merits of this case.

So this hearing today was really about whether or not these rules can stay in effect until the lower courts can consider the merits of the case, but a number of justices said, let's just do it. Let's just talk about the merits of the case.

So, for the government attorney, the questions that he mostly got was these questions of, you're telling clinics that they can counsel on abortion, but then they can't refer about abortion.

One of the older male justices said, look, it just doesn't make — it's just common sense that, when I go to the doctor, if I'm getting counseled on something, and I need a referral, then my doctor gives me a referral.

So, they — the justices seemed eager to have the government try and defend these changes to the rule. They also seemed to be interested in this question of whether or not the authority that — the government has the authority to make these kinds of changes.

And one of the justices did say, look, well, elections have consequences. We understand that, when a new administration comes in, they can change environmental policy, they can change policy around reproductive family planning, but they do have to have some reason to do it, and it can't just be capricious or arbitrary.