Why Victoria’s Secret’s is ditching its ‘Angels’

Judy Woodruff:

Now to a topic we don't often cover on the "NewsHour," but one that matters to millions of American women.

It is lingerie and the change in direction announced this week by the country's largest brand for lingerie, Victoria's Secret. Its reputation was built on creating a sexy, yet accessible fantasy. But critics say that fantasy was targeted toward men, not women.

The company announced a sweeping overhaul yesterday that it says will better reflect the times and what women want. Gone is its stable of Angels, the supermodels who starred in glossy ads and its annual big-budget fashion show.

The new faces of the brand are women who don't fit the traditional Victoria's Secret mold.

Vanessa Friedman is The New York Times' fashion editor and chief fashion critic, and she joins me now.

Vanessa Friedman, welcome to the "NewsHour."

So, I saw that the headline on your article referred to Victoria's Secret as the embattled company. Why are they making this move now?