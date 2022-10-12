Jury orders conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay Sandy Hook families nearly $1 billion

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been ordered to pay nearly $1 billion for the lies he spread about the Sandy Hook school massacre in 2012. Jones falsely claimed the attack was a hoax and accused a grieving parent of being an actor in the days after the murders. Attorney Jesse Gessin joined Amna Nawaz to discuss the verdict.

