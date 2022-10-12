October 12, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is ordered to pay nearly $1 billion in damages for defamation. The United States reevaluates its relationship with Saudi Arabia over a cut in oil production that's pushing up gas prices. Plus, President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan faces an uncertain future amid legal challenges.

