JXN Project examines the history of one of the first Black urban neighborhoods

Hari Sreenivasan:

Last year as the country faced a racial reckoning following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer; states, municipalities, and cities began to ask what racial justice looks like in their own backyards.

In Virginia, one decision that dominated national headlines was the call to bring down confederate statues that lined the most prestigious street in the state's capital city, Richmond.

But some in the city say that is only part of their story, one that until now was mostly overlooked.

NewsHour Weekend's Ivette Feliciano recently visited Richmond to find out how one community is organizing to expand the state's narrative and secure the legacy of a historic Black neighborhood.

This segment is part of the series "Chasing the Dream: Poverty Justice and Economic Opportunity in America."