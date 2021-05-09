Afghanistan’s bomb attack exposes nation’s ethnic and religious fissures

Jane Ferguson:

It has. Women have had some gains over the last 20 years. More so women from certain socioeconomic backgrounds, women from the cities, are able to study. But there's no denying that education has been the absolute bedrock of those gains. Young women, there's a whole generation of young women in Kabul in particular, who have come up through the local education system, and it has completely changed their lives. These are young women that are planning to have roles in society.

The attacks against women are not just in schools. You're also seeing a campaign of assassinations against professional women as well in the city. NATO troops and many governments that are involved in Afghanistan, in the efforts in Afghanistan, believe those attacks are that they're actually being carried out by the Taliban, although they deny that. So there are many different groups fighting one another in Afghanistan. None of them are sparing women and many of them are targeting women. And it's a really concerning sign for what their perspective is on the future of Afghanistan and what kind of Afghanistan they view as on the horizon as the United States leaves.

And these young girls are not the first to be attacked. Schools have been attacked in the past in that very area of Kabul, that same Hazara district, an education center was attacked just in October of last year. And so there seems to be also a real push back against those who are trying to better themselves, those who are trying to really enter civil society and have careers and be a part of Afghanistan's future. And that's in particularly a very painful reality for women right now.