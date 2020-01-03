Kaine says Trump’s Iran policy hurts U.S. allies, pushes enemies closer together

Sen. Tim Kaine:

That is what the administration says, Judy. They have not briefed Congress on that.

The leader of the House and the Democratic leader of the Senate were not briefed about it. They were told after they read about the attack in the newspaper.

And the Constitution makes very, very plain that, if we're going to be engaged in a war, it should be Congress making that decision, not the president doing it on his own.

So, now the president has brought us to the brink of hostilities, our embassy being invaded, an American contractor being killed. The president tore up a diplomatic deal with Iran. The president ordered this strike on his own, without briefing key congressional leaders.

It's time for this president to not just act on his own, but to do what the Constitution says, and let's have a debate about whether the U.S. should be engaged in war with Iran or not. There may be some who believe we should. I happen to believe that that war would be unnecessary at this point, but let's at least have a debate in front of the American public and actually have a vote on it.