Risch says Soleimani was ‘ratcheting up’ attacks on the U.S.

Sen. James Risch:

Well, Tim's a bright guy. And I really respect his judgment.

But Tim knows as well as I do that Iran has been doing this for a long time. They shot down that drone just recently. They attacked the Saudi Arabia oil plant. They have been for — over the last 60 days, they have committed a dozen attacks on our troops in Iraq by lobbing rockets onto the grounds.

They hadn't killed anybody until just recently and, of course, killed an American and an injured four.

I think, really, the — they have been notorious for miscalculating in the past. They looked at what I think was reasonable forbearance on the president's part when he made the decision the drone in the second attack that he would forbear at that moment.

I think they mistook that for weakness. Myself and others have been sending the message to the Iranians, both publicly and through the usual back channels, that they shouldn't mistake reasonable forbearance for weakness…