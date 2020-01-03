Who was Qassam Soleimani, and what does his death mean for Iran — and the U.S.?

Jane Ferguson:

Like you say, Judy, their tentacles have spread so far across the region, that the repercussions could be huge, on two sides, on both the conflicts that they are involved in — and that's, of course, in places like Syria, where the Iranian — special Iranian forces, as well as Soleimani himself, were advising and helping with the Syrian government there — and across Iraq, as well as here in Lebanon.

Thinking about the reaction that Iran could possibly basically invoke in the coming days and weeks, there are so many possibilities, whether it's Hezbollah here in Lebanon, who are one of the strongest armed groups in the region, or in Iraq in terms of mobilizing politicians who have been already calling for U.S. troops to be pulled out of Iraq.

There are about 5,000 troops there at the moment. And if politicians were to come to the rare moment of agreement in Iraq to vote to push American troops out, then that, in turn, would also have a knock-on effect of basically making U.S. troops in Syria less viable, because they are, of course, supported by bases in Iraq.