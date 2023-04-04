Tennessee Republicans move to expel Democratic lawmakers who joined gun protest in Capitol

State Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-TN):

Well, we — since that morning, we had been silenced. We usually have something called welcoming and honoring.

They didn't call on us. We wanted to welcome the protesters there. We wanted to honor the issue they were talking about. And we were not given the opportunity. Several times during that day, we had tried to make that — during that morning, we tried to make that effort and were shut down.

And so we decided that, between bills, we were going to walk to the podium and thank the protesters for being there, acknowledge the issue of gun violence and how important it was, and tell them that we were committed to work on issues to solve the problem of gun violence.

We were up there for about 20 seconds when the speaker — when the mics got cut. One of my colleagues did have a small megaphone and used that to continue speaking. And then we — and we did chant for a few minutes with the people in the gallery. But that all took place during recess.

After 20 seconds, when they cut the mic, they also called a recess. So the time that we were up there, probably about five minutes after they cut the mic, it was during a recess.