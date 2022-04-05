Kansas erases historic deficit to take the men’s national basketball title

Leave your feedback
The Kansas Jayhawks defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels Monday after trailing by 16 points in the first half. It was the biggest comeback in a national championship in men's college basketball history in a tournament with many historic moments, including the final game this weekend of Duke's coach Mike Krzyzewski. Author and Washington Post columnist John Feinstein joins Judy Woodruff with more.
