J&J vaccine: Fight against COVID-19 gets another shot in the arm

Rachana Pradhan:

Well, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will definitely add to the US's arsenal, if you will, of available shots for people. But I think that it's also important to acknowledge that we are far from being able to vaccinate everyone who wants to be vaccinated.

Initially, Johnson & Johnson says upon receiving the necessary authorizations from federal officials, they'll be ready to ship immediately about four million doses. And by the end of March, they say, they'll be able to provide 20 million doses. Now it's a one to one ratio because it's a single shot, as you said. So that's 20 million people who could get vaccinated by the end of March with Johnson & Johnson.

But as with our earlier vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, these things don't come at the flick of a light switch. It takes time, a lot of effort and a lot of very tight regulations and scientific precision to vaccinate as many people as we need to and to produce the doses we need.