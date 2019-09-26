Kellyanne Conway claims Trump’s transparency proves he did nothing wrong in Ukraine call

Kellyanne Conway:

Well, Judy, that's false.

And we all know that, because we have the — we have actually the complaint, but, more importantly, we have the transcript of the conversation between President Trump and the president of Ukraine.

And no time does he mention the 2020 race. At no time does he talk about Joe Biden, the front-runner, who I don't know how to beat, I need your help beating him.

This president doesn't need Ukraine's help to beat Joe Biden or anyone else, any more than he needed Russia's help to beat Hillary Clinton. They're terrible candidates who self-immolate all on their own.

But I really must respectfully push back, Judy. I listened to Chairman Schiff. And he's lying to you and to all of your viewers tonight.

When he says a president was using the sanctity of the office to dig up dirt on a political opponent, where is that? I'm looking at the telephone conversation here. It simply isn't there.

At no time was a mention of aid being withheld. At no time was a mention of 2020. In fact, they are discussing the 2016 campaign. And they spend more time on Emmanuel Macron of France and Angela Merkel of Germany, and the fact that the Ukrainian president is saying that these countries are not helping Ukraine as much as the U.S. is. They're not sanctioning Russia as much.