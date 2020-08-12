Kellyanne Conway on school reopening and Kamala Harris

Judy Woodruff:

As schools are preparing for the start of another year, many districts say they are not ready to bring students back into the buildings because of the spread of COVID in their communities.

But President Trump is dialing up the pressure on them to do so. He tried to make the case for that again today at the White House.

Kellyanne Conway is counselor to President Trump. And she joins us now.

Kellyanne Conway, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

As we were saying, the president is trying to get the schools to open up physically. But this comes at the very same time we are learning that 90 percent — that there has been a 90 percent increase in the number of children diagnosed or — with this infection, something like 100,000 children diagnosed at the end of July.

Now we have the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Association of Children's Hospitals saying, please hold off on in-person schools.

How does that square with what the president is saying?