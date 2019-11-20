Kellyanne Conway says ‘there was no pressure applied’ to Ukraine

Judy Woodruff:

As we have been discussing, the Trump administration was quick today to push back on Ambassador Sondland's claim that Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, among others, were all aware of the ambassador's efforts to get Ukraine to open an investigation into the Bidens, an inquiry Sondland acknowledged would ultimately benefit President Trump.

Kellyanne Conway is the counselor to the president. And she joins us now from the White House.

Kellyanne Conway, so many questions to ask you about today, but my first question is this. We heard the president say this afternoon he was asking nothing of Ukraine.

If that's the case, why was the aid held up for several months? Why was a meeting with the president held up?