What Rep. Steve Cohen thinks about the evidence against Trump

Rep. Steve Cohen:

Well, I think Giuliani's a solid connection.

I think that there's enough information when he claims, which has been testified to, that he was thrilled that they were going to do the investigation. And I think Sondland understands Trump when he says he didn't care about Ukraine, he cared about the investigation, and how it would affect his election.

This is what makes the man tick. And I think that there's — you can have circumstantial evidence. You can have hearsay evidence. You don't have to have direct evidence. You don't have to have an eyewitness.

And there are other things as well. But I think that it would be nice to have Mulvaney and/or Pompeo or some of the people who were in on the phone call to testify.

But the White House is stopping them from doing that.

There is obviously a reason why they're stopping them from doing it, because they don't want the truth to be known, and they don't want them to have to go in there and either tell the truth or perjure themselves.

And it's…