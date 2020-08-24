Kenosha becomes latest racial flashpoint after police shoot Black man

John Yang:

It comes amid a summer of nationwide protests over the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, among others.

On Saturday, in Lafayette, Louisiana, there were calls for justice for another black man, Trayford Pellerin, fatally shot by police responding to a disturbance.

In a Facebook post, Blake's father said his son is in stable condition after surgery. And, tonight, in Kenosha, about 125 members of the Wisconsin National Guard are assisting local officials.

Zach Rodriguez is a member of the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors, and he joins us now.

Thanks for being with us, Supervisor Rodriguez.

As you have been out and about in the community — I'm sure are you were out and about last night and again today — what are you hearing? What are people telling you? What is the mood?