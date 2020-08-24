Kenosha becomes latest racial flashpoint after police shoot Black man

Kenosha, Wisconsin, has become the latest flashpoint in ongoing national unrest over racism and police violence. Protests erupted Sunday night after an incident caught on video in which Jacob Blake, a Black man, appears to be shot by police, who said they had responded to a domestic disturbance. John Yang reports and talks to Zach Rodriguez, a member of the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors.
