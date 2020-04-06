Kentucky governor calls COVID-19 response ‘a test of our humanity’

Governor Andy Beshear:

Well, thank you for having me.

And let me start the way I start every time I talk to Kentuckians at every day at 5:00. And that's saying that we will get through this, and we will get through it together.

Battling this coronavirus is our patriotic duty as Kentuckians and as Americans. And I could not be prouder of how Kentuckians have banded together to address this coronavirus.

We address it in three ways right now. Number one is using social distancing to make sure that we can flatten our curve. And I believe that our people have bought in and are actively doing that. And I couldn't be prouder of them. We have had to change our way of life.

We have had to close and hundreds, thousands of small businesses. We have people not going to work that otherwise would have, but they understand that sacrifice is going to save lives.

Second is, we work every day to increase our health care capacity, to make sure, when we have our surge hit, that we have a bed for those that need it and that we have a ventilator for those that need it.

And, third, we work on increasing our testing as a state. That is a challenge. All the across the country right now, the major issue is having enough swabs. It's not our testing capacity.

Now, number two and three there are limited by personal protective equipment. And I, like every other governor, are out there trying to scratch and claw to buy as much as we can.

I don't place blame in any of that. And none of us knew about this specific virus four months ago. But it is a difficult system, where our people on the front lines don't have what they need.

But if I can, really quickly, it just makes what they are doing more heroic. Doctors, nurses and others in my state go to work every single day knowing that their co-workers have contracted the coronavirus and that they don't have enough personal protective equipment.

And that just makes their sacrifice and their willingness to do it that much more amazing. This is National Public Health Week.