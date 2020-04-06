New HHS survey reveals the COVID-19 challenges U.S. hospitals face

Judy Woodruff:

We now have the first national snapshot of what hospitals are facing around the country as this emergency escalates.

A new survey from the inspector general's office at the Department of Health and Human Services surveyed more than 320 hospitals during the week of March 23. It found hospitals needing to train other staff to help patients on ventilators.

The survey showed many hospitals waiting seven days or more to get test results. And some didn't have enough basic cleaning supplies in stock.

Ann Maxwell oversaw this, as the assistant inspector general for evaluation and inspections. And she joins me now.

Ann Maxwell, thank you very much for talking with us.

Not even enough cleaning supplies. Is this as bad as it sounds?