Key member of Jan. 6 committee on recommendation of charges against Trump

Rep. Jamie Raskin:

Yes, the final report has a lot more detail and analysis of different things that people said about that.

There clearly was information coming in through different law enforcement and intelligence channels that there was — that there were going to be large numbers of people coming to Washington, and many of them on the extremist Web sites were saying that they wanted to storm the Capitol or attack the Capitol or attack officers and so on.

And, of course, the president of the United States, ultimately, is the chief of the executive branch of government, but he had no interest in defending us in this case, as we saw on January 6 itself, when the riot was actually under way, the attack on his own vice president and members of Congress was under way, and he did nothing. He didn't get in touch with the FBI. He didn't get in touch with the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He didn't get in touch with the police and so on.

So, clearly, he wasn't doing anything before that. And then other different individuals did different things. And we discuss it. But, overall, it was simply not up to the task of dealing with the size of the crowd, the mob that came to attack the Capitol, as incited by Donald Trump.

And so that — that's a serious problem that we will have to look at. None of that absolves or exonerates Donald Trump in any way of what he did, because he was the one who unleashed the whole sequence of events. He called for the rally right at the exact same time Congress was meeting in the joint session under the 12th Amendment.

He urged everybody to come for a wild protest and became the first president in American history to try to assemble a crowd, quickly to become a mob, to attack the peaceful transfer of power.

So, he's the one who's responsible for it. It's like a bank robbery where you have got a mastermind of a bank robbery take place, and the bank is robbed, and then you ask questions afterwards about, well, were there people who were somehow cooperating with it, or were there people who should have done something differently? How could we fortify ourselves in the future?

All those are legitimate questions, but none of them absolve Donald Trump of his central culpability in this matter.