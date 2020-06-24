Lankford accuses Democrats of putting politics over police reform

Sen. James Lankford:

So, I'd say, about 70 percent of it, we have wide agreement on. Thirty percent of it, we don't.

But the thing is, in the Senate, you open it up for debate. There were 20 amendment options that were allowed to say, let's have up to 20 amendments on this. And they said, no, we don't want to even amend it. We don't want to discuss it. We want to only do the one that's in the House.

That's the problem that we dig into on this. So it's become a political issue, more than anything else. Quite frankly, we do ban choke holds on it. We just do it a different way. Choke holds can only be banned for federal folks, obviously. Then you have to be able to take funds away in other ways, because we don't have jurisdiction to be able to tell what a local police department can do.

So, we ban one type of funding. They ban another type of funding on it, but it has the exact same result. So, it's always seemed odd to me for them to say, you don't ban choke holds, when we certainly do.

We don't get into the issue of qualified immunity. You're correct. We want to be able to hold police officers criminally accountable. If they do something criminal, they end up in prison, just like anyone else who violates a crime.

The whole issue about qualified immunity is, after they have had a criminal offense, then we're also going to go back to their family and to take away their home and to take away their pension away from their family after the police officer is in prison.

We think there's a better way to be able to provide accountability to the police department, where that individual faces criminal penalties on it, but it may not also civilly punish their family as well.

So we just have a disagreement on…

(CROSSTALK)