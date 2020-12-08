Large mural pays tribute to the late John Lewis

Ephraim Gebre:

This wall will be a landmark. The colors are not going to fade. It's going to be here long after we're gone.

I grew up right across from the Genesee brewery, St Simon's Terrace. It is very exciting for me to come back and just show love to the city that has given me so much.

This is a painting of a young John Lewis giving a speech.

Original photo is from Danny Lyon, the premier, like, civil rights photographer back in the day. We just wanted to honor his legacy and what he's done for the fair treatment of our people, of Black and brown people. With his recent passing, I just wanted to kind of pay homage to him and his name and his legacy and also bring Danny Lyon's image to life. And so, like it's larger than life.