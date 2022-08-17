Latin American studio is helping young dancers achieve their dreams

Natalie Lett, PBS Student Reporting Labs

While many young people hope to become professional dancers, the cost of lessons, costumes and other equipment often keeps them from achieving their dreams. It is a hurdle one studio specializing in Latin American folk dance is trying to overcome. Natalie Lett reports for Student Reporting Labs.

